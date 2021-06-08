Man duped in food delivery scam

National & World

PHOENIX (KPHO/KTVK) — Eli Ortega says he makes a pretty good living, basically driving around and delivering food for a company called DoorDash. “I can support myself pretty well off of DoorDash any day of the week,” he told 3 On Your Side.

Ortega works full time making deliveries for other companies as well. He enjoys it, he says, because it allows him to meet people and gives him a chance to be independent. “Actually, yeah, I like to be my own boss.”

But while he was out making deliveries recently, Ortega became the victim of an ongoing scam. He received a notice on his phone that appeared to be from DoorDash saying his account was frozen. To get it working again, Ortega was asked to submit his log-in information, including his 6-digit PIN that he uses to access his DoorDash account.

“I needed to submit my 6-digit PIN so I could unlock my account and get into my account,” he said.

“And, of course, you thought it was from DoorDash?” 3 On Your Side’s Gary Harper asked.

“Yeah,” Ortega replied. “I really didn’t think that much of it.”

But, not long after providing his information, Ortega discovered that all of his DoorDash tips were stolen, wiping out his account. After realizing he had been duped, Ortega reported the scam to DoorDash. “I called several times to DoorDash, and they basically said in an email that we’re pretty sure you won’t be getting your money back,” Ortega explained.

It’s an ongoing scam where tricksters disguise themselves as DoorDash or other delivery companies and deceive hardworking drivers like Ortega into revealing sensitive information. The scam has not only left Ortega out of all of his tip money, but his DoorDash account is now suspended, preventing him from making more money.

“It’s just really upsetting because I’m the one being punished,” Ortega said.

So, 3 On Your Side got involved, and I asked DoorDash to consider reactivating Ortega’s account. They’re currently looking into his issue for me. But in the meantime, Ortega says the scam has left him broke. “I have to really manage it because it’s thin because I can’t get money coming in like I was,” Ortega said.

In the meantime, this scam targets all drivers, even those who drive for popular rideshare companies like Uber or Lyft. Always verify who is contacting you before providing sensitive information.

