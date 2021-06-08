Police: Mother arrested after welfare check leads to discovery of ‘deplorable’ conditions for child living in home

National & World

APOLLO, Pennsylvania (KDKA) — A mother was put behind bars after a welfare check led police to discover that a child was living under ‘deplorable’ conditions in a home in Kiski Township.

Police say that a welfare check was being performed at a home along Flat Rock Road on Monday evening.

Officers determined during the check that an 8-year-old child was living under conditions that included no working toilet, a cardboard box for a front door, garbage stacked in rooms so high that the child couldn’t sleep in her bed, and dirty clothes throughout the home.

44-year-old Mindy Smith was taken into custody by police.

According to police, in addition to the charges related to the conditions of the home, Smith is also facing charges related to an attempted stabbing of an 18-year-old male who was also living at the residence.

Smith was taken to the Armstrong County Jail to await arraignment on numerous charges including:

Aggravated assault Simple assault Endangering the welfare of children Reckless endangerment.

The child is being cared for by another relative.

