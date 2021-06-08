Police take 97-year-old World War II hero on ride-along

National & World

DALLAS (KTVT) — The Dallas Police Department said it had the honor last Friday, June 5, of providing a ride-along for 97-year-old World War II hero Clifford A. Stump.

Mr. Stump partnered up with Senior Corporal Langlois, of the Southwest Patrol Division, and hit the streets to answer calls and learn about Light Detection and Ranging, or LIDAR, a precise speed-monitoring tool.

During their shift, Assistant Chief Jesse Reyes met with Mr. Stump and thanked him for his service in the 82nd Airborne Division, including his landing on D-Day in Normandy and his defense of Bastogne during the Battle of the Bulge.

Dallas Police said Mr. Stump expressed his appreciation for those who wear the uniform and said he was amazed by the technology and tools police officers use every day.

“Having Mr. Stump accompanying us on this Ride-Along is just another way of improving police and community relationships by familiarizing participants with the complex and unpredictable nature of police work. It can also be a fine introduction to everyday life on the police force,” the police department said in a news release.

