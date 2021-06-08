Under renovation for 13 years, progress may soon come to home

National & World

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) — St. Louis County leaders say they are taking steps to getting a derelict property demolished in a Valley Park neighborhood.

If you’ve driven by a home along the 1200 block of Hanna Road in West St. Louis County, it might appear to be an ordinary construction project. Residents that live nearby say it’s not.

Neighbors tell News 4 the home, located at 1292 Hanna Road, has been under construction for approximately two decades. According to St. Louis County records, the home has been under renovation since 2007, putting the renovation timeline at 13 years.

Neighbors complained about tall grass, piles of gravel, sewer pipes scattered across the yard and general unkempt conditions on the property. One neighbor told News 4 water run-off from the site is causing problems in neighboring yards.

Monday News 4 learned the home’s owner, Dale Hicks, now has a timeline to get the property in order.

Facing demolition or the bank taking ownership, St. Louis County took Hicks to court during a demolition hearing to demolish the property. Hicks’ attorney filed an appeal on that decision. The county is providing information to the court to block that appeal.

News 4 also learned a bank Hicks has a loan with has given him until June 26 to repay the loan or fix the property. If not, the bank will take possession. News 4 reached out to Hick’s for a comment, we are waiting a response.

