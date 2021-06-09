Seal Beach’s historic Water Tower House hits market for $5m

National & World

Click here for updates on this story

SEAL BEACH, California (KCAL, KCBS) — The landmark Seal Beach Water Tower House could be yours for a mere $5 million.

The iconic Sunset Beach Water Tower hit the market last week for $4,950,000. The renovated four-level home along Pacific Coast Highway boasts four bedrooms, four bathrooms and unobstructed 360-degree views from the wraparound deck.

According to the listing, the tower was originally built in the 1800s to service steam engine railroad cars and was remodeled in 2016.

The ground floor has two garages with a storage room and above-ground space. Once inside, skylights will guide visitors past a water fountain to a bedroom with a loft, a washroom and the so-called barrels and burlap bathroom that the listing said pays tribute to the home’s origin.

Guests can either take the stairs or the elevator to the second floor deck that boasts a jacuzzi and seating area that looks out over the ocean. On the third floor is the kitchen and a pirate-themed bedroom and bathroom with a large porthole window.

On the fourth floor is the main bedroom with panoramic windows that look out on the ocean. Visitors can then take a spiral staircase up to the rotunda.

The 2,828-square-foot home has been on the market for six days. More information about the home can be found on Zillow.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.