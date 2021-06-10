2nd arrest made in scam targeting elderly

National & World

HENDERSONVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — A second arrest has been made in the case of two suspects targeting an elderly resident over the phone in a jail scam.

Hendersonville Police said Herrera Alonzo Bienvenido, 28, of Miami, was arrested on Wednesday at the Fort Lauderdale International Airport by the Florida Highway Patrol after leaving Nashville earlier this week.

Bienvenido fled from a Smyrna, TN, hotel after the arrest of Jorge Baglan-Pichardo in Nashville on Tuesday. He is being held in Florida awaiting extradition back to Sumner County.

Baglan-Pichardo and Bienvenido are accused of calling an elderly Hendersonville resident impersonating the victim’s grandson stating that he was in jail. Another voice claimed to be the grandson’s attorney who said the grandson had been in an auto accident out of state that resulted in the death of another person. The person claimed there was a gag order on the case so that no one could be contacted.

The “attorney” provided details on how money was needed to pay for the grandson’s bond and associated costs, fees and fines to lessen the sentence. A courier was set up to deliver the cash to another person.

Police said Bienvenido has been charged with two counts of theft over $10,000, attempted theft over $10,000, two counts of financial exploitation of an elderly person and attempted financial exploitation of an elderly person.

Hendersonville Police said they have been contacted by multiple victims in other cities.

