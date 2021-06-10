Couple on Covid frontlines wins dream wedding at scenic castle setting

National & World

JACKSON COUNTY, North Carolina (WLOS) — A couple from the mountains will enjoy a dream wedding in a castle setting. They’re the winners of a national contest for couples on the frontlines whose wedding plans were disrupted by COVID-19.

“Guess what guys, you ended up with the most votes. So, congratulations!”

That’s how Bear Lake Reserve & Castle Ladyhawke General Manager Craig Smith delivered the news to Kayla Fortner from Bryson City and Jose Barrera, of Sylva. They will receive a $40,000 wedding at Castle Ladyhawke in Jackson County this fall.

“Yeah, we’re excited,” Jose said.

From there, it was left to the public to decide through a vote. After an online vote of more than 10,000, Kayla and Jose, now living in the Charlotte area, won.

“Neither one of us got to work from home or stay home,” Kayla said.

Their story is a compelling one. Jose works in cell phone sales, and Kayla is a respiratory therapist.

“Front line workers needed phones,” he said. “We have a lot of people coming in for tablets for their kids.”

Kayla worked in the emergency room, then the neonatal intensive care unit. Little did she know she would end up in the NICU with her own baby, this time as a mother.

During the COVID pandemic, Kayla became pregnant and they were faced with the premature delivery of their baby girl, Koraline.

“She was 2 pounds, 3 ounces,” Kayla said. “We had 76 days in the NICU with her, and of course our wedding was postponed. We really were at a loss of when we would ever have a wedding.”

Now, they’ll get one November 4th, in a fairy tale setting at Castle Ladyhawke…one hundred guests, catering, décor, and entertainment.

“This is our way to just say ‘Thank you so very much’ and ‘Come and enjoy this most incredible place,’” said Castle Ladyhawke Castellan, Lady Sarah Little.

Now the planning begins.

“We’re trying to start thinking of colors,” Kayla said.

It will be a wedding in the couple’s hometown mountains.

“We’re very excited to get married back home, and we’re able to have all our family there,” Kayla said.

That will include the latest member, baby Koraline.

“She’s been a little rock star,” Kayla said.

They are a young family grateful for the opportunity in the twists and turns of life.

“Sometimes you think you have big plans and they get messed up — and bigger plans come,” Kayla said.

Bear Lake Reserve and Castle Ladyhawke said the four runner-up couples will also receive waived venue fees if they choose to book their weddings with them.

