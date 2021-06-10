Cryptic billboards go up in support of Morgan Wallen

National & World

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — Kid Rock isn’t the only country artist in Nashville facing backlash over words you should never say.

Earlier this year, Morgan Wallen was caught on camera shouting the n-word in the driveway of his home, after what Wallen himself called a ‘72-hour bender’.

He has since apologized, and even though he was indefinitely suspended from his label, lots of his fans are still backing him up.

Billboards have gone up across our city with a cryptic message of support for Wallen. One billboard is within sight of Music Row.

The billboards say ‘The fans are speaking. Enough is enough,’ and feature a silhouette of a white mullet, representing the likeness of Wallen.

This all comes one day before the CMT Music Awards, which Wallen was disqualified from.

