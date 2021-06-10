Elementary staff celebrate end of year with fire dance

National & World

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — It has been a trying school year for students and staff. But at Lucy S. Herring Elementary in Asheville, there’s still reason to celebrate.

School secretary Elliot Hardy, a traditional fire dancer from New Zealand, gathered with his co-workers for an end of year celebration, enjoying food and celebration.

Educators said they worked as a team to get through a year made more challenging by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We all helped each other. And we are a family of faculty, and we all supported each other,” principal Ruletta Hughes said. “Everybody pitched in and did their part, and, because of that, I think we were successful.”

Many teachers said the best part of the school year was when students returned to the buildings.

