NV Energy shuts of power at Mount Charleston overnight

Mount Charleston, NV (KVVU) — NV Energy announced it officially shut off power at Mount Charleston at 2 a.m. Thursday morning.

NV Energy said 470 Mount Charleston customers were de-energized due to “extreme” fire weather conditions. The outage was expected to last until 10 a.m.

UPDATE (6:32 p.m.) — While the power shutoff remains possible through the night as weather conditions warrant, NV Energy did not shut off power on Mount Charleston on Wednesday evening.

“The Public Safety Outage Management (PSOM) event for the Mt. Charleston area remains possible tonight. If we do de-energize, the outage event is expected to last until 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 10,” they said in a statement.

ORIGINAL REPORT: LAS VEGAS (FOX5) — A planned power outage is possible on Mount Charleston overnight Wednesday, NV Energy said.

The Public Safety Outage Management event is due to fire weather conditions, the company said, and if needed would start at 6 p.m. on June 9 and last about 16 hours.

The outage would affect about 470 people, NV Energy said.

“This timeframe includes the duration of the weather event and an estimate of how long it will take crews to inspect the lines for damage, vegetation or debris in order to begin safely restoring power. Please note that the restoration time may change based on weather conditions or if crews must make repairs to equipment,” spokesperson Jennifer Schuricht said in a media release.

During the PSOM outage, a drive-thru resource center will be open from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, June 10, at the Retreat at Charleston Peak, 2755 Kyle Canyon Rd., Mt. Charleston, NV 89124.

