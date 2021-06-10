Officer helps deliver baby in family bathroom

National & World

SILVERHILL, Alabama (WALA) — Baby Genesis Johnson has already made her mark, with the help of a Silverhill police officer, who responded to the unforgettable call that she was coming into the world.

“The baby was coming whether or not anybody’s ready,” said Officer Mike Allen.

In his more than 20 years of experience in law enforcement, the call of duty took him to a place he’d never been before.

“When I was telling them I had to push he was walking right through the door and he was like ‘let’s get started’,” said Brianna Mckenzie.

The officer found Mckenzie in labor inside of her bathroom.

“It literally took me maybe 2 or 3 pushes and she was here.”

Mckenzie had been feeling contractions for a couple of days, but didn’t realize how close they were.

The pain got more intense in the early morning of May 24th.

Mckenzie woke up her fiancé, Michael Johnson, and told him to call 911 before rushing to the bathroom .

“By the time I sat down and squatted I felt some pressure down there and he came back there to check on me and by that time he said he saw a head, so I was like ‘oh gosh!’ so we got 911 on the phone.”

Officer Allen got the call, making it just in time for baby Genesis’ surprise arrival.

“Got the baby on the towel, got the airway open and gave the baby to the mother,” said Officer Allen.

He says everything he learned about childbirth in his training took over.

“Ya fall back on the training you learned in the classes and hope you remember.”

In his classes, he’s helped deliver 75 plastic babies over the years, but genesis was his first real one.

“I’m glad he was the person here because he really was very awesome. I would highly recommend him to deliver another baby if had to.”

The beautiful baby girl, healthy as can be, was born at 6:45 a.m. on May 24th, weighing 6 lbs. and 4 ounces.

Baby Genesis is the perfect addition to her family, joining mom, dad and her twin siblings.

