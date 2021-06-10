Town plans to fire long-time police chief

National & World

WETHERSFIELD, Connecticut (WFSB) — Wethersfield is planning to fire the town’s long-time police chief for allegedly violating his retirement agreement.

Chief James Cetran was supposed to retire in August but changed his mind in May.

This all comes after he was put on administrative leave in January pending an internal investigation. The details of that investigation are still unclear.

The town says it was relying on Cetran’s retirement to find a replacement.

A hearing on his firing is likely to happen before the town council next week.

In a statement Cetran said “I’m looking forward to the public hearing so the community can hear the entire story.”

