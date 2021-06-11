Cops find deceased woman, unharmed baby in apartment

National & World

ATLANTA (WGCL) — Atlanta police are investigating a double shooting that left a woman dead.

The shooting happened just after 3 a.m. on Joseph E. Boone near West Lake Drive in northwest Atlanta.

According to an Atlanta police spokesperson, officers responded to a person shot call at the Exxon gas station on Joseph E. Boone, near West Lake Drive. Officers found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and he was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital in an unknown condition.

While at the scene, police officers followed a trail of blood to a nearby apartment building. Police entered the apartment and found a 23-year-old woman dead from at least one gunshot wound. Also, officers found a one-year-old toddler unharmed inside of the apartment.

A police source told CBS46 the shooting may be connected to the woman’s ex-boyfriend.

Detectives are reviewing nearby security camera footage, and they are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.

