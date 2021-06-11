Court to unseal documents outlining arrest of man accused in Yale grad student’s murder

National & World

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) — Documents outlining the arrest of a man accused of murdering a Yale graduate student are expected to be unsealed Friday.

After a months-long manhunt, 29-year-old Qinxuan Pan was captured in Alabama and extradited back to New Haven last month.

He’s accused of killing Yale graduate student Kevin Jiang in New Haven back in February.

Pan faced a judge earlier this month, where his $20 million bond was kept in place, as he is considered a flight risk.

Jiang was a grad student and an Army veteran. He recently became engaged, and police said Pan knew Jiang’s fiancé from their time as students at MIT.

After Jiang’s death, Pan was named a person of interest. Then, police issued an arrest warrant that charged him with murder.

Following the murder, Pan allegedly stole a car from a Massachusetts dealership, then headed south.

Three months later, Pan was picked up by U.S. marshals in Alabama.

He was found in an apartment he was renting under a fake name in Montgomery, AL.

