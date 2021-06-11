Elder John Hayes, a leader in Asheville’s Black community, dies

National & World

Click here for updates on this story

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Elder John Hayes, a former Asheville NAACP president and WRES radio host, passed away Thursday, June 10, 2021, at his residence.

News 13 has spoken with Hayes several times as he represented the local Black community.

Funeral arrangements will be announced by Hart Funeral Service.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.