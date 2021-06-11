Friends and family gather to remember victim of Nashville gun violence

National & World

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — A vigil was held on Thursday night at Bar Louie, where a man was gunned down nearly a week before.

“I’m numb. I mean, losing two kids in a 20-month period, that’s a hit to a person.” Katonia Dortch has been through this before. “My heart is shattered,” she said. “I hurt for his brother, because he’s the only child I have left.

On Thursday night, she attended a vigil for her second son killed by gun violence. Her second-oldest, 30-year-old Tim Fields, was shot on June 4 during a night out at his favorite bar, Bar Louie.

“This was the place he lived,” Katonia said, smiling. “He would call me and say ‘Mom, I’m going to my favorite place.” And I said. ‘Where is that?’ ‘Bar Louie.’”

Thursday night, Bar Louie was host to Tim’s family to help honor his life. Family, Dortch said, should never be taken for granted.

“Love your kids,” she said. “Tell them you love them, because you might not get the chance again to tell them that.”

A spokesperson for Bar Louie said a portion of Thursday’s sales would be donated to Dortch and her family.

