Viral video shows family eating cicadas on pizza

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Many Marylanders are already over this cicada emergence. But, some families are making the best of it — including a Maryland family that enjoyed the insects on pizza.

Anything is good on pizza, right?

In a TikTok video, Alyssa Lighter and her family fried up some cicadas, adding a sprinkle of Old Bay and topping them on a pizza. The video shows each child trying it and their reactions.

Lighter said her 7-year-old was the first to want to try a cicada. So the rest of the family got on board.

The kids thought it tasted like ham or normal pizza toppings, but mom said they tasted like grass!

