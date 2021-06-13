French Open Fast Facts

National & World

Here’s a look at the French Open tennis tournament.

Facts

The French Open is one of four Grand Slam tennis tournaments. The others are the Australian Open, Wimbledon and the US Open.

It is the only Grand Slam tournament played on a clay court.

May 30-June 13, 2021 – The French Open takes place at Roland Garros Stadium in Paris. Originally set for May 7-June 6, 2021, it was rescheduled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

September 21-October 11, 2020 – The French Open takes place at Roland Garros Stadium in Paris. Originally set for May 18-June 7, 2020, it was rescheduled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

2021 Results

Barbora Krejcikova defeats Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-1 2-6 6-4 in the French Open final.

Novak Djokovic defeats Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-7 2-6 6-3 6-2 6-4, capturing his 19th Grand Slam title.

Open Era Records

Rafael Nadal has the most men’s singles wins with 13.

Chris Evert has the most women’s singles wins with seven.

Andres Gimeno was the oldest in the Open era to win the men’s singles title, at 34 years and ten months of age in 1972.

Michael Chang was the youngest to win the men’s singles title at 17 years and three months of age in 1989.

In 1990, Monica Seles was the youngest woman to win the singles title, at 16 years and six months of age.

Serena Williams is the oldest woman to win the singles title, at 33 years, eight months of age in 2015.

Timeline

1891 – The first French tournament, the International Championship of Tennis, is held and is limited to members of French clubs.

1897 – Women’s singles matches are added to the tournament, but still restricted to French club members.

1925 – The tournament is opened to international competitors from non-French clubs. Women’s doubles are also added.

1928 – The tournament moves to a new stadium. The stadium and tournament are named after Roland Garros, and the tournament is still widely known by that name. Garros was an aviator who made the first successful crossing of the Mediterranean in 1913.

1940-1945 – The tournament is canceled due to World War II.

1956 – Althea Gibson wins the women’s singles title, becoming the first African-American player to win a Grand Slam event.

1968 – The Roland Garros is the first Grand Slam to become an open tournament.

2006 – The French Open awards equal prize money to the men’s and women’s singles champions, although disparity remains in all other rounds.

2007 – Equal prize money is awarded to all female and male players across the board in all events. The French Open is the last of the four Grand Slam tournaments to make the move for equal pay in prize money.

2011 – Li Na becomes the first Chinese national to win a Grand Slam.