Sheriff’s deputy shot after altercation at supermarket; two others shot

National & World

Click here for updates on this story

DECATUR, Georgia (WGCL) — A DeKalb County Sheriff’s Reserve Unit Deputy was shot following an incident at the Big Bear Supermarket near the South DeKalb Mall on Candler Road.

Initial information from the sheriff’s office says a male suspect was involved in a dispute with a young woman before he began firing at her inside the store.

The deputy, who was employed part-time for security with the store, intervened and returned fire and that’s reportedly when the deputy was hit.

The extent of the injuries to all three people involved have not been released at this time, however, CBS46 has learned the deputy is expected to be OK.

An eyewitness on the scene tells CBS46 that the altercation started when a worker at the supermarket asked a man to put on his mask. She said the man became frustrated and shot the woman in the head.

Police are expected to provide an update on the incident at 4:30 p.m.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is on scene to investigate.

CBS46 has also learned the deputy is a retired Major with the DeKalb County Police Department and recently moved over to the sheriff’s office.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.