2 dead, 2 injured in workplace shooting in Alabama, police say

A shooting overnight at the Mueller Co. facility in Albertville, Alabama, left two employees dead and two injured, according to Albertville Police Chief Jamie Smith.

Smith said an employee began firing a weapon at other employees around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday “for an unknown reason,” according to a news release obtained by CNN affiliate WAFF.

Albertville is in north Alabama, around 50 miles south of Huntsville.

The two injured employees have been transported to Marshall Medical Center South where they are being treated. Their conditions were not immediately released.

The gunman fled the scene by vehicle and remains at large, according to Smith.

“At this time Detectives are processing the scene and information is being gathered about the identity of the shooter and his possible whereabouts. Surrounding agencies responded to the scene and everything humanly possible is being done at this time to locate the person responsible,” Smith said in a statement.

Mueller, which distributes water and natural gas products, has 11 facilities throughout the United States and Canada, according to its website.

No names of those involved in the incident have been released as next of kin are still being notified, Smith said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.