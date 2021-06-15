9-year-old shaves head, raises $3,000 for kids with cancer

National & World

Click here for updates on this story

WINDHAM, New Hampshire (WMUR) — In Windham, a 9-year-old girl made a bold move to help kids with cancer. The 3rd grader raised thousands by shaving her head.

Six months ago, Vivian Meyer told her mother she wanted to get her head shaved. While that may sound like an unusual request for a girl that age, for Vivian the reason was special.

In her family, three of her grandparents died from cancer and one of her former teachers shaved her head after losing her 5-year-old son to the disease.

“My hair was brownish, blondish and it was up to here and I shaved it,” Meyer said.

“The premise of honoring these people that passed away and really helping people today that are fighting this disease, for a 9-year-old, they have all these other things in their mind, to really focus on that is really, it’s amazing,” Vivian’s mother Jennifer Meyer said.

Their original goal was to raise $500. By the time the shaving started, the Meyers raised over $3,000 through “Buzz Off for Kids with Cancer.”

“It’s really cool that everybody did it and donated a lot of money,” Vivian said.

Her mother beamed with pride.

“She is an amazing girl, she’s going to do amazing things, starting with this,” she said.

For now, Vivian will simply enjoy her new hair.

“It feels good because when they rub it, it tickles me kinda,” she said.

Vivian hopes to one day meet kids impacted by cancer and the money raised to help them.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.