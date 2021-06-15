Dog dies under dog sitter’s care who was initially found on Rover app

National & World

NORCROSS, Georgia (WGCL) — A dog mom is devastated after she says she used the Rover app for dog sitting.

“She was always there for me for everything…so… that’s the hard part… oh I told myself I wasn’t going to cry,” said dog mom Danielle Andrade.

Finding her dog Lucky run over on the side of the road four hours later, after being left in the care of a dog sitter she initially found on the Rover app.

“I didn’t see her because they didn’t want me to see her in that condition … she was just laying there,” Andrade described.

Andrade says she wasn’t informed Lucky was missing until an hour later.

Calling the first 24 hours the most crucial time.

“Tried searching for her and after an hour of getting there the sitter… said we don’t know what else to do so we’re going to bed and I was just appalled,” Andrade said.

Rover sending an email of condolences but also making it clear that the dog sitter and dog owner did not book and pay through their platform, and doing so is against their terms of service.

Rover released the following statement:

“This experience is very uncommon on our platform while the service wasn’t booked through Rover we investigated the situation and have removed the pet care provider from our community.”

“She was the love of my life in my life the one thing I love the most, that I woke up to, that made me happy every day,” said Andrade.

Looking for support Andrade went took to Facebook and found a group called “my dog was killed while in the care of rover” with over 200 impacted dog owners.

Andrade created a ‘Change for Lucky’ Facebook page and petition asking Rover to improve their dog sitting qualifications:

Asking for virtual home checks, security measures on all exit doors of homes and educational courses for sitters, and if not applied shut it down.

“I understand that mistakes happen you lose a dog and that happens but the way she acted after it is not it’s unacceptable,” said Andrade.

