Four dead and four others hospitalized in shooting at home on Chicago’s South Side

Four people were killed and another four were hospitalized Tuesday morning in a shooting inside a residence on Chicago’s South Side.

The shooting occurred around 5:42 a.m. (6:42 a.m. ET), after an argument at a gathering at the home in the Englewood neighborhood, police said.

Three females and one male were killed in the shooting, and three men and one female were wounded, Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown said.

There are no suspects in the shooting yet. The victims are the only witnesses, but police have not been able to get statements from them yet because they are still being treated for their injuries, he said.

A 2-year-old was also taken to the hospital for observation but was not shot, he said.

Brown said a large capacity magazine from a gun and several casings were recovered inside the house. There was no apparent forced entry, he said. There have been several disturbance calls at the address where the shooting occurred, he said, but the block overall has been quiet.