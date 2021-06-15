Motorcyclist hospitalized after landing head first following crash that sent him into air

National & World

Kansas City, Missouri (KCTV) — A motorcyclist is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries following a crash that sent him airborne.

According to the Kansas City Police Department, the crash happened Tuesday morning just after 10:30 in the area of Independence and Wilson avenues.

A gray Honda Civic was going east on Independence Avenue as a black Harley Davidson was going west.

Then, the Honda made a left turn in front of the motorcycle and hit it. The motorcyclist was thrown from the bike, sending him into the air before he landed on the pavement.

Police say the motorcyclist wasn’t wearing a helmet and landed head first.

He was taken to a local hospital for life-threatening injuries.

The person driving the Honda was taken to a local hospital for minor injuries.

