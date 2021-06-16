13-year-old shot 2 people while trying to stop man from choking woman: Police

National & World

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) — A 13-year-old shot two people while trying to stop a man from choking a woman overnight in St. Louis’ Academy neighborhood.

Police were called to the 5100 block of Page around 1:10 a.m. Wednesday. When officers arrived, they found a 50-year-old man shot in lower body and a woman shot in the torso.

The 47-year-old woman told police the man started choking her during an argument. After the teen boy saw the situation, he fired several shots at the man, also inadvertently shooting the woman.

The man was taken to the hospital and listed in critical, stable condition. The woman was hospitalized in stable condition.

The boy was taken into custody and remanded to the Juvenile Courts. A gun was recovered, police said.

