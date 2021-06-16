Car takes chunk out of home after shooting

National & World

PORTLAND, Oregon (KPTV) — The scene that unfolded in a northeast Portland neighborhood Tuesday afternoon sounds like it belongs in an action movie.

Neighbors saw what appeared to be a car chase, followed by several gunshots and an SUV crashing through the corner of a home’s garage, leaving a gaping hole.

“I heard this motor revving and then a pop pop,” Keith Schoenheit said.

Many other residents near Northeast 109th and Oregon Street also heard several shots before 5:00 p.m. Tuesday, and reported seeing cars flying down 109th Street.

“I heard about three gunshots, and then maybe ten seconds later, three cars came barreling down the road and then maybe eight more gunshots,” neighbor Brianna Koral told FOX 12.

Another neighbor’s security footage caught part of the action, showing a white SUV speeding down 109th Street, followed a few seconds later by a white sedan. The sedan slows down, then you can hear two shots and tires squealing followed by more shots.

What the footage doesn’t show is the route the white SUV took- through the side yard of Keith and Bernita Schoenheit’s property, taking a chunk out of the corner of the garage before coming to rest against the fence along Oregon Street.

A tow truck driver had to remove portions of the chainlink fence to get access to the wrecked SUV.

“They blew through the foundation of the corner of the house there,” Keith said.

While the Schoenheits own the property, their son and daughter-in-law live in the home. Keith and Bernita live next door, and came outside after the hearing the commotion.

Bernita told FOX 12 she saw a dazed woman with a bloody face walking down the street looking for help.

“She just said that somebody was shooting at her,” Schoenheit said.

Neighbors say Portland police arrived quickly. As of 10:30 Tuesday night, PPB did not respond to FOX 12’s requests for information or release any details about what happened or if any suspects have been taken into custody. It’s also unclear if anybody was hit with gunfire.

Bernita says she’s just glad her son and daughter-in-law weren’t home when the SUV collided with the house. According to the Schoenheits, the power and water had to be shut off because of the equipment the SUV hit inside the garage.

“As much damage as there is, everybody is safe and that’s what we’re thankful for,” Bernita said.

