Parents demand answers after school bus accident

WASHOUGAL, Washington (KPTV) — Parents are demanding to know why they weren’t told about a school bus accident in Washougal on Monday afternoon as soon as it happened.

In a letter to families, Gause Elementary School says a substitute bus driver scraped a pole while leaving the parking lot. They say the driver and transportation manager did a visual check, determined the bus was safe, and the driver continued on the usual route, just a few minutes late.

In the letter the school says they have heard from some families that students got off at the wrong stop and they say that can happen with a substitute driver who isn’t familiar with the routes. Parents say their kids complained of a gas smell after the accident and they want to know why the district didn’t reach out to them right away.

The Washougal School District says it’s investigating. They’ve also taken the bus out of service for the remainder of the school year.

