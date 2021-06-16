Volunteers travel thousands of miles to help in wildfire rebuild efforts

National & World

MARION COUNTY, Oregon (KPTV) — As communities rebuild from the ashes of the devastating wildfires that destroyed Oregon cities last summer, there’s stories of giving coming out of the arduous processes to reconstruct towns and cities.

The beginning stages of rebuilding Mt. Horeb Baptist Church are taking shape with the help of volunteers, some from thousands of miles away.

Pastor Richard Cole says the church and his home were destroyed in the Beachie Creek Fire last summer.

“Here in Gates, I mean the whole dang world burned up right here. And all the businesses are gone except for one and they ain’t talking about reopening yet and it’s just really sad so we’re trying to be a beacon of hope for the community to rebuild,” Cole said.

Pastor Cole says First Baptist Church volunteers from Tennessee are on hand in Gates to help, donating their time and labor as well as all of the roofing materials.

“If your home catches on fire and burns you’ve got family, you’ve got friends, you’ve got neighbors well ok they all take care of you,” Tennessee First Baptist Church volunteer, Neil Grooms said. “Well here everybody had damage and there’s not enough local help, I mean it’s not there.”

Grooms says four different Tennessee church groups are alternating volunteer trips to help with these wildfire rebuild efforts.

“We want everybody in the community to benefit from what we’re doing here,” Grooms said.

Pastor Cole says in looking ahead to this wildfire season, the church will be more fire resistant with a metal roof, different siding and defensible space.

While some traveled thousands of miles, local businesses are stepping up to help too.

Pastor Cole says a local contractor donated labor and cut costs for foundation materials.

He also says a lumber company donated wood for the rebuild as well.

“It’s beyond what words can really share. It’s something you know in your heart and you get to know these people and they’re our brothers at a level that you just can’t describe,” Pastor Cole said. “It’s the right thing to do. It’s people at their very best doing selfless things to serve others and make a difference that lasts forever.”

The pastor says the church should be up and running by mid-July.

He’s hoping his home will be rebuilt by sometime this fall.

