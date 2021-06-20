Houston deputy’s wife and stepchild shot by gunman inside their apartment, police say

National & World

An off-duty deputy’s wife and his 4-year-old stepdaughter were shot early Sunday morning when a gunman forced entry into their Houston, Texas, home and opened fire, according to Police Chief Troy Finner.

At about 2:20 a.m. Sunday, Houston police responded to an “officer assist” call on West Dallas Street where the suspect, described as a man wearing all black and armed “with a shotgun and some kind of assault weapon,” had forced his way into the deputy’s apartment and opened fire, police said.

The deputy’s wife was shot in the leg and is “OK,” according to Finner, and his stepdaughter was shot in the arm. She required surgery and is in stable condition.

There is no known motive for the shooting, and an investigation is ongoing.

“We don’t know anything, what’s the motive of this, if it was targeted or what, all we know is he forced entry.” Finner said.

The deputy did exchange gunfire with the suspect and a blood trail was left behind. A significant police presence gathered in front of the complex Sunday morning where the shooting took place as the search continues for the suspect.

“Anytime a citizen gets shot in Houston, let alone a deputy’s or officer’s family, it’s something we take seriously, but a lot of investigation has to go on with it,” Finner said.