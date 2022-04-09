Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan ousted as country’s leader following vote of no-confidence

By Sophia Saifi and Rhea Mogul, CNN

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan has been ousted as the country’s leader following a vote of no-confidence over allegations of economic mismanagement, bringing an end to his tumultuous term in office.

The parliamentary vote, held Sunday, saw the former cricket star defeated. The opposition needed a minimum of 172 votes out of the 342 member assembly to oust him.

This is a breaking news story. Updates to follow.

