At least 13 killed, dozens injured as fire engulfs Thai nightclub

By Kocha Olarn, CNN

At least 13 people have been killed and 35 injured after a fire broke out in the early hours of Friday at a nightclub in Thailand, police said.

The fire broke out at around 1 a.m. at the Mountain B nightclub, a one-story building in the Sattahip district of Chonburi province, southeast of Bangkok, police said.

Sattahip is about 30 kilometers south of Pattaya City, a popular tourist destination.

Police Colonel Wuttipong Somjai told CNN that the fire took place during a live music performance.

He said burn injuries ranged from “mild to serious,” and an investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.

All victims were Thai nationals, he said.

This is a developing story

