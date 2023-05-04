Eight school staff shot dead in northern Pakistan

By Sophia Saifi, CNN

An attack by unknown gunmen at a school in Pakistan‘s northern province of Khyber Pakhtunkwa has left eight school staff dead and two others injured.

The attack took place after exams at a local high school.

According to district police officer Muhammad Imran, the dead include five schoolteachers and three members of the school support staff. The dead and injured are all men.

According to Imran, the incident took place at noon on Thursday and an investigation is underway. Imran told CNN that the police suspect a sectarian angle to the attack since all those attacked were members of the Shia branch of Islam.

The region where the attack took place is known for conflict between Sunni and Shia sects of Islam.

Pakistans’s President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday strongly condemned the killings. There has been no claim of responsibility for the attack.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.