Earthquake with preliminary magnitude of 6.5 strikes Crete, Greece
By Hannah Ritchie and Sharon Braithwaite, CNN
An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.5 struck the island of Crete, Greece on Monday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) reported.
The earthquake had a depth of 2 kilometers (approximately 1.24 miles), according to the EMSC.
Crete is the largest and most populous of all the Greek Islands, with a population of more than 634,000, according to EU data.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
