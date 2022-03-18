Oksana Shvets, famed Ukrainian actress, killed in Russian missile strike

By Toyin Owoseje, CNN

Acclaimed Ukrainian actress Oksana Shvets has been killed in a Russian rocket attack on a residential building in Kyiv.

The Young Theater — a Ukrainian theater troupe she had been part of since 1980 — announced the star’s death on Thursday.

In a statement shared on its Facebook page, the company expressed its “irreparable grief” at Shvets’ passing.

“Honored Artist of Ukraine Oksana Shvets was killed during a rocket attack on a residential building in Kyiv,” the troupe wrote alongside a picture of the stage and screen veteran.

The tribute, translated from Ukrainian, continued: “Bright memory to the talented actress! There is no forgiveness for the enemy that has come to our land!”

English-language publication Kyiv Post also reported her death, saying on Twitter that she was “murdered in Kyiv during the war.”

According to the Young Theater website, Shvets studied theater at the Ivan Franko Theater and the Kiev State Institute of Theater Arts before embarking on a decades-long career in entertainment.

In addition to her theater work, Shvets’ acting credits include TV series such as the long-running family saga “Dom s liliyami.”

According to Variety, Shvets was honored with one of Ukraine’s most prestigious awards for her work in theater, the Merited Artist of Ukraine.

Shvets is the latest high-profile Ukrainian figure to die as a result of the conflict with Russia. Fellow actor Pasha Lee was killed earlier this month while defending his country against Russian troops, according to a Facebook post from Odesa International Film Festival.

