At least 5 dead after earthquakes hit southern Iran

At least five people were killed and 44 others injured following a string of earthquakes in southern Iran on Saturday, according to the country’s semi-official FARS news agency.

Four separate earthquakes were recorded near the southern port city of Bandar-e Lengeh, including one that registered at a 6.1 magnitude, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS) website. The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre also registered a 6.2 magnitude quake in southern Iran.

Twelve villages in the surrounding Hormozgan province were damaged, FARS reported.

Most damage occurred in the village of Sayehkhosh, where many houses were destroyed, Iranian state media outlet IRNA reported, citing local officials.

Five villages lost power due to the quakes, officials said.

“Currently, 75 rescue-operational forces and emergency teams are present in the earthquake-affected areas with the use of 12 operational vehicles,” Iran’s Red Crescent Society said on Twitter.

Shaking could be felt in the United Arab Emirates, according to on-the-ground reports from CNN staff.

Other impacted countries include Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Oman, Pakistan, Qatar and Afghanistan, according to USGS.

The area is known for its seismic activity and the USGS included in its update that the “earthquake sequence” reported over the past few hours is “relatively common.”

At least one person died after a succession of earthquakes rocked southern Iran last November.

