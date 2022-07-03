Several people killed in Copenhagen mall shooting, police say



By Kim Norgaard, Pierre Meilhan and Jorge Engels, CNN

A shooting at a mall in Copenhagen left several people dead, local police said Sunday.

One person has been arrested, Copenhagen Head of Police Soren Thomassen told reporters at a news conference. He described the suspect as a 22-year-old ethnic Dane.

Thomassen also said police could not rule out the possibility that several people were involved in the attack.

The shooting unfolded on Sunday at multiple locations inside Field’s, a shopping center in the Danish capital, he said.

Social media footage showed people running through the mall and heavily armed law enforcement officers on the scene.

At least three people have been hospitalized, according to a spokesman for Rigshospitalet, Denmark’s largest hospital.

Extra staff have also been called in to deal with the emergency, the spokesman said.

Thomassen said it was possible that the incident is terror-related, and that an extensive police investigation is underway across the country.

This is developing story and will be updated.

Journalist Susanne Gargiulo reported from Copenhagen.