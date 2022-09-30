Putin announces illegal annexation of Ukrainian regions, pledging people there will become Russian citizens ‘forever’

By Joshua Berlinger, CNN

Russia is to annex nearly a fifth of Ukraine in blatant violation of international law, turning the millions of people living there into Russian citizens “forever,” President Vladimir Putin said Friday.

Once the process is officially complete, Moscow will recognize four Ukrainian regions as Russian territory: Luhansk and Donetsk — home to two Russian-backed breakaway republics where fighting has been ongoing since 2014 — as well as Kherson and Zaporizhzhia, two areas in southern Ukraine that have been occupied by Russian forces since shortly after the invasion began.

Putin’s annexation announcement, made in a formal speech at the Kremlin’s opulent St. George’s Hall on Friday, follows so-called referendums in the regions that were universally dismissed as “a sham” by Ukraine and Western nations.

Putin, however, attempted to claim that the referendums reflected the will of “millions” of people, despite reports from the ground suggesting that voting took place essentially — and in some cases, literally — at gunpoint.

Russia will now, despite the widespread international condemnation, forge ahead with its plans to fly its flag over some 100,000 square kilometers (38,600 square miles) of Ukrainian territory — the largest forcible annexation of land in Europe since 1945.

In his speech, Putin framed the annexation as an attempt to fix what he sees as a great historical mistake: Russia’s demise following the collapse of the Soviet Union, and continued Western efforts to keep Russia weak.

He repeated his unfounded allegation that genocide was being committed against Russian speakers — one of the false pretenses Russia used to invade Ukraine in February.

The address, on the whole, was a commitment by the Russian leader to continue pursuing his major foreign policy aim: restoring Russia as a major global power charged with protecting the Russian speaking world from the continued threat posed by Western forces.

“We remember the horrible and hungry 1990s, but Russia has survived and became stronger. And it has its place in the world,” Putin said. “But the West is still trying to make us weaker, to split us into parts.”

Putin said that while he was willing to negotiate with Ukraine, the sovereignty of those four regions would not be on the table.

“I want the Kyiv authorities and their real masters in the West to hear me. For everyone to remember. People living in Luhansk and Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia are becoming our citizens. Forever,” the Russian president said during the annexation ceremony Friday.

