15 killed, 10 injured in ‘terrorist attack’ in Iran – state news

By Adam Pourahmadi

At least 15 people were killed and 10 others were injured Wednesday in a “terrorist attack” at the Shahcheragh Shrine in the city of Shiraz, southern Iran, according to state-run IRNA news.

Two children were among the victims.

“Three armed men entered the shrine and opened fire on worshippers this evening,” according to IRNA.

Two people have been arrested and efforts to arrest a third person are continuing, according to state-aligned Tasnim News.

The attack took place on the same day that clashes broke out throughout Iran as thousands of people came to the burial site of Mahsa Amini in Saqqez, a city in the Kurdistan province, to mark 40 days since her death, semi-official Iranian state news agency ISNA said. It’s unclear if the attack was related to the protests.

Protests have swept through the Islamic Republic following the death of the 22-year-old Kurdish Iranian woman, who died on September 16 after being detained by “morality police” and taken to a “re-education center,” allegedly for not abiding by the country’s conservative dress code.

This is a breaking story, more to follow…

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.