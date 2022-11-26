More than a dozen people missing following landslide on Italian island of Ischia

By Chris Liakos, Manveena Suri and Jack Guy, CNN

Rescuers were searching for at least 13 people Saturday after heavy rain caused a landslide on the Italian holiday island of Ischia.

Search and rescue operations are underway in the small town of Casamicciola and reinforcements are being sent from Naples, said the Italian Fire Brigade, but weather conditions are complicating the search, Italy’s Civil Protection department told CNN on Saturday.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Twitter that she is in contact with local authorities, expressing solidarity with residents and thanking the rescue services.

Ischia mayor Enzo Ferrandino described the incident as a “tragedy” and urged people not to leave their homes, reports ANSA news agency.

In February 2021 a landslide on the Italian coast near Genoa caused the collapse of a cemetery, leading to hundreds of coffins falling into the sea.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.