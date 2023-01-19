One dead, 60 injured in stampede at Gulf Cup soccer final in Iraq

By Celine Alkhaldi, CNN

One person was killed and 60 more were injured in a stampede ahead of a soccer match in the Iraqi city of Basra on Thursday, the state news agency INA reported.

The stampede took place near the Jaza’a Al Nakhla Stadium, where Iraq and Oman were expected to play in the Arabian Gulf Cup final.

This is the first time Iraq has hosted the Gulf Cup since 1979, when it was held in the capital Baghdad. This time, the tournament is being held in the southern port city of Basra, with teams from Saudi Arabia, Oman, UAE, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain and Yemen also competing.

This is a developing story, more to follow…

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.