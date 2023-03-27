Skip to Content
CNN - Europe/Mideast/Africa
By
Published 8:45 AM

Israel judicial overhaul plans delayed amid huge protests, says Ben Gvir’s Jewish Power party

Abir Sultan/AFP/Getty Images
Benjamin Netanyahu's judicial overhaul plans are delayed amid huge protests. Netanyahu here speaks at his office in Jerusalem on March 19.
POOL/AFP via Getty Images
Abir Sultan/AFP/Getty Images
Benjamin Netanyahu's judicial overhaul plans are delayed amid huge protests. Netanyahu here speaks at his office in Jerusalem on March 19.

By Rob Picheta and Amir Tal, CNN

Benjamin Netanyahu’s controversial plans to weaken Israel’s judiciary will be put on hold after widespread strikes and protests drove the country to a standstill, the party of National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir announced Monday.

The legislation will be paused until the next legislative term, after the Passover recess in April, Gvir’s Jewish Power party said in a statement.

Netanyahu himself has not commented on a delay. A nationwide strike on Monday saw workers in virtually every major sector walk out, and protests clogged streets and rammed city centers across Israel demanding an end to the bill.

This is a breaking news story. More to follow…

