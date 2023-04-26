Russian military aircraft intercepted over the Baltic Sea, Germany says

By Chris Stern, CNN

German and British fighter jets intercepted three Russian aircraft in international airspace over the Baltic Sea, the German Armed Forces said on Wednesday.

Two Su-27 military aircraft and one Il-20 were “again flying without transponder signal,” the German Armed Forces tweeted.

Since NATO countries Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania don’t have their own fighter jets, the military alliance has secured the Baltic airspace in north-eastern Europe since 2004. To this end, the allies regularly deploy fighter jets and personnel to the Baltic Sea states bordering Russia.

At the beginning of April, after eight months, the Bundeswehr handed over command of the NATO air surveillance mission to Great Britain. However, the German Air Force will continue to support it until the end of the month.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.