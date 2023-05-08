Three Islamic Jihad commanders among dead in Israeli strikes on Gaza says militant group

By Ibrahim Dahman, Abeer Salman and Richard Allen Greene, CNN

Three Islamic Jihad commanders were killed in airstrikes by the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) on Gaza, along with their wives and children, the Palestinian militant group said early Tuesday.

The militant group said commanders were Jihad Shaker Al-Ghannam, secretary of the Military Council in the al Quds Brigades; Khalil Salah al Bahtini, commander of the Northern Region in the Al-Quds Brigades; and Tariq Muhammad Ezzedine, one of the leaders of the military wing of the al Quds Brigades in the West Bank.

The statement did not say how many other people had been killed.

Israel said Tuesday its airstrikes in Gaza were a “response to incessant aggression on the part of the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization.”

The country’s National Security Council said in a statement that the group had fired 102 rockets toward southern Israel a week earlier, on May 2.

Israel Defense Forces spokesman Lt. Col. Richard Hecht said the strikes were targeted: “Our focus is Islamic Jihad only.”

