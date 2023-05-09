Polish mayor falls to death from hotel balcony in Sardinia, Italy

By Antonia Mortensen and Barbie Latza Nadeau, CNN

A Polish mayor died after falling from a fourth-floor window of a hotel in Sardinia, Italy, the Polish Press Agency (PAP) reported on Tuesday.

The mayor was not named by PAP or the spokesman for Fabrizio Mustaro, the investigator of the Cagliari police.

Mustaro’s spokesperson said the man was sitting on the windowsill and lost his balance. He added it was an accident and there was no violence involved.

The mayor, who was visiting with the Polish delegation, fell out of the window of the room where he was with a colleague, PAP reported.

The 44-year-old Polish citizen died on the night of Monday into Tuesday morning.

