Darnella Frazier’s uncle died in crash involving Minneapolis police, she says
By Omar Jimenez and Carma Hassan, CNN
Darnella Frazier, the teen who recorded George Floyd’s murder, said Tuesday that her uncle died in a car crash involving Minneapolis Police.
Frazier identified her uncle as Leneal Lamont Frazier in a Facebook post, saying she is “so hurt” and “nothing feels real.”
“Minneapolis police has cost my whole family a big loss … today has been a day full of heartbreak and sadness,” Frazier wrote.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Comments