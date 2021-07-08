Arrest made in triple homicide at Pinetree Country Club

CNN - National

By Rebekah Riess, CNN

Cobb County Police Chief Tim Cox will host an 8 p.m. press conference on Thursday evening, in reference to an arrest of a suspect from the triple homicide on July 3 at the Pinetree Country Club, in which pro-golfer Gene Siller was killed, according to Cobb County Police.

Police said earlier this week they believed Siller was killed “because he witnessed an active crime taking place.”

“It does not appear he (Siller) was targeted,” but instead was killed because he “happened upon a crime in progress involving the unknown suspect and the two deceased males,” the Cobb County Police Department said in a news release.

Police said they were called to a report of a person shot on Saturday afternoon and found Siller — the club’s director of golf — shot in the head near the green of the course’s 10th hole.

A truck was on the green, and officers found the bodies of the two other men in the truck’s bed — both of whom also had been shot, police said.

Someone had driven to the green in the truck — a white Ram 3500 pickup — and shot Siller when Siller arrived to see what was going on, a member of the club told CNN affiliate WXIA. The shooter then fled, WXIA reported.

One of the slain men was Paul Pierson, the registered owner of the Ram 3500, police said. The name of the other slain man was not released.

Pierson and the other slain man “appear to have no relation to the location at all,” Cobb County police said Tuesday.

The Georgia State Golf Association expressed its condolences for Siller’s death. “All of us at the GSGA are deeply saddened by the tragic events that occurred earlier today at Pinetree CC. Our thoughts and prayers are with Gene Siller’s family and friends,” the association tweeted on July 3.

Siller, 46, leaves behind a wife and two children, ages 6 and 7, according to the Pinetree Country Club.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Christina Maxouris, Jason Hanna and Gregory Lemos contributed to this report.