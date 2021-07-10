Louisiana police officer shot and killed while helping with a disturbance call

CNN - National

By Jason Hanna and Alta Spells, CNN

A police officer was shot and killed — and the suspected shooter was seriously injured — Friday as officers responded to a call about a disturbance in a small northwestern Louisiana community, authorities said.

Doyline police Officer William “Billy” Earl Collins Jr. died after being shot in Doyline, a community about 20 miles east of Shreveport, Webster Parish Sheriff Jason Parker said in a news conference.

Collins was one of three law enforcement officers who responded to the disturbance call in a Doyline neighborhood, Louisiana State Police Trooper Jonathon Odom said.

Someone fired on the officers when they arrived, hitting Collins, Odom said.

The shooter suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital, Odom said, without saying how that person was injured.

Neither that person’s name nor details about the disturbance call were released.

Besides serving as a Doyline police officer, Collins also was a Webster Parish sheriff’s deputy, working as a supervisor at a correctional center in the parish, Parker said.

“We lost a good man,” Parker said. “A family lost a good husband, a good father, a good Webster Parish deputy, a good … patrol officer for the city of Doyline that loved and served his citizens well.”

Louisiana State Police are investigating the shooting at the request of the sheriff’s office.

CNN’s Jennifer Feldman contributed to this report.