2 officers injured following reports of shooting at a Baltimore mall, police say

By Mirna Alsharif, CNN

Two law enforcement officers were injured Tuesday following reports of a shooting at Security Square Mall in Baltimore, according to a tweet from the Baltimore County Police Department.

“Active scene at Security Square Mall where earlier two law enforcement officers were injured,” according to the tweet. “One suspect has been transported to the hospital as well as the members of law enforcement.”

The law enforcement officers who were shot belong to the Baltimore Police Department, according to tweets from the department and the Baltimore City Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 3. “We are aware that two @BaltimorePolice officers were shot this morning,” tweeted the police union.

According to the Baltimore Police Department, the two are Warrant Apprehension Task Force officers.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

