Washington state deputy is killed in the line of duty; 2 of 3 suspects are detained
By Alta Spells, Jenn Selva and Andy Rose, CNN
Law enforcement officers from the Vancouver, Washington, area are mourning a deputy killed in a shooting Friday night.
Detective Jeremy Brown, 46, served 15 years on the force before he was killed in line of duty, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office in Washington state.
“During his tenure at the Sheriff’s office he worked as a Corrections Deputy, Patrol Deputy and was currently assigned as a Detective,” the office said Saturday in a news release.
Two suspects have been detained and police are searching for a third, police said. The suspects “may be armed and dangerous,” authorities said.
The shooting occurred in Vancouver, which is a suburb of Portland, Oregon, Sgt. Brent Waddell with the Clark County Sheriff’s Office said during a news media briefing.
The Vancouver Police Department is leading other agencies in the investigation, Waddell said.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Comments
12 Comments
So sorry for the loss of this officer who gave all in service to his community. May his friends and family find peace and comfort, and may the perpetrators be found and brought to justice.
Condolences to his family. We can be comforted in that the Washington Post and other news outlets will add his tragic loss as a law enforcement officer to their online database. Oh wait, that is only one for those shot by police with the vast majority of those shootings in response to individuals with weapons or attacking other people. They don’t provide the same consideration to law enforcement officers, so actually surprised KTVZ even have any consideration to publishing this article…
Unity
I know, rather than trying to post the same one word 50 times, on deadline incidents, why don’t you tell me what you think it means? Otherwise they will be deleted. Or if someone else can tell me what he’s getting at.
I know, rather than trying to censor me and others that don’t fit your rhetoric, let me post.
President cornpoop was preaching unity this is president cornpoop’s American unity.
We have Terms of Service. I am charged with enforcing them to the best of my ability. We don’t let people make light or fun of death to the maximum extent practical, to spare families and friends added pain.
I could care less where on the political spectrum people are. The words used are all that matter.
In no way shape or form was making fun or light of death get a grip
I was speaking in general. I had no idea what your repeated one-word posts were about.
You are a clown, the ‘moderator’ arguing against comments that you allow to post. Time to hang up the typewriter and turn in the company flip phone, Barney you pathetic hack.
Huh? I asked what his repeated one-word comments were about. He told me. Thankfully my many friends, readers (and bosses) disagree with you. But critics – fair or not – come with the territory. I haven’t used a typewriter for decades, and have a pretty good up-to-date Android phone. Far easier to discuss the specifics than your opinion of me, which I’ll try to “prove wrong” every day I still get to write about the area’s news, help train the younger folks in reporting and… live my life, grateful for what I have and am allowed to do.
Your comment is awaiting moderation. This is a preview; your comment will be visible after it has been approved
Yours is a thankless task.