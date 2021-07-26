3 bodies found, 1 still missing after dangerous flooding in northern Colorado

CNN - National

By Amir Vera, Keith Allen and Jennifer Feldman, CNN

Authorities found the bodies of two men over a two-day span following recent dangerous flooding in northern Colorado, and one woman is still missing.

One man’s body was found in the Poudre River on Sunday and the other’s body was found in the same river Monday, said the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO). No search operations are planned for Tuesday, according to a LCSO news release.

“The Larimer County Coroner’s Office will release the identity at the appropriate time,” the release said.

Last week, the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) said three people — the two men and woman — were missing after the body of another woman was found in the Poudre Canyon area. The flooding led the National Weather Service in Boulder to issue a flash flood warning.

Officials lifted the mandatory evacuation in the area last Wednesday, an updated alert from the sheriff’s office said, but there were still concerns about the weather pattern.

At least five homes were damaged in the flooding, CNN affiliate KMGH reported.

CNN’s Joe Sutton and Hollie Silverman contributed to this report.